Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Cerner worth $146,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

