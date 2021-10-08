Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Nasdaq worth $145,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.