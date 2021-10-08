Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 911 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of NVR worth $137,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,869.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,077.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4,944.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,868.01 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

