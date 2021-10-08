Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.86% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $146,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.