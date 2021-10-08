Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Macy’s worth $139,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

