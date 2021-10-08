Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,521,625 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,521,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.18% of United States Steel worth $141,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

