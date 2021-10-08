Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 188,008 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.07% of Boise Cascade worth $139,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

