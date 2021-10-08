Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,096 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $144,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,523,000 after acquiring an additional 185,667 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,309,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $416.57 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.04 and its 200-day moving average is $370.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

