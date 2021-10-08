Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 306 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.11% of Seaboard worth $139,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,216.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,390.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

