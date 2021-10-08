Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,760 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.97% of ManTech International worth $139,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ManTech International by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

MANT stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

