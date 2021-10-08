Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $138,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.55 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

