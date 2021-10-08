Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
DDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
NYSE:DDL opened at $24.11 on Friday. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.