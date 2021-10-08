Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Shares Down 6.1%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.15. 1,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.