DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$3.67. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 86,836 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$343.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.83.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

