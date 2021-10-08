DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

