DMM: Governance One Day Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1.62 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

