DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Trading Down 25.2%

Shares of DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) dropped 25.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 87,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 30,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

About DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

