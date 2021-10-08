DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.27. 31,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,010. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

