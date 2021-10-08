Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $32.08 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $32.08 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00324419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,610,462,914 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.