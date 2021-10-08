DOGEFI One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 557.1% against the dollar. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $690,095.74 and approximately $57.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

