Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

DLTR stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

