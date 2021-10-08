Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.57% of Dominion Energy worth $5,096,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

