Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.17.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.46. 5,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,144. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.09. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

