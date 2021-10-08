Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.17.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.46. 5,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,144. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.09. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
