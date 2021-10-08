Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

UFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at $119,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $59,015,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.