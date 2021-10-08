Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.31

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.31 and traded as high as C$69.53. Domtar shares last traded at C$69.30, with a volume of 1,888 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.50 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 6.0900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

