Don-key Price Hits $0.53 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Don-key has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $211,521.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00326067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.