Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

