Donut Reaches Market Cap of $923,393.30 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $923,393.30 and $5,514.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

