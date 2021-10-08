DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $33.24. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $529,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $14,102,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
