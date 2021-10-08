DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.74, but opened at $33.24. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $529,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $14,102,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

