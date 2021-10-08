Douglas Valenti Sells 30,573 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,499. The company has a market cap of $956.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QuinStreet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

