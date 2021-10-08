DragonVein Price Tops $0.0058 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $133,916.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,547.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.16 or 0.01107597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00354423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00321391 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

