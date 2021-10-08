Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,755 ($22.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,715.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 852.44. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

