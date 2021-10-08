DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.62. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1,153 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $725.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.