Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Up 7.5%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $949.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $5,112,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

