Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Duke Energy worth $1,208,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 83.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 804.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

