Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.96 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

