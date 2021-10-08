DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,745 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,839. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

