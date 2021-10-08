DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DURECT by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

