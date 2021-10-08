Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.60 ($51.29).

DUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE opened at €36.58 ($43.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.78.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.