Dusk Network Market Capitalization Tops $60.01 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $60.01 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00226163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00102862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

