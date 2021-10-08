Dvision Network (DVI) One Day Volume Hits $5.74 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $100.68 million and $5.74 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

