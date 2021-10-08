DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,237 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $52,344,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,811,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,109,000 after acquiring an additional 852,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

