DXdao (DXD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222,715.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $632.41 or 0.01163100 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and $222,715.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.06 or 0.00555541 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

