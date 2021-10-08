Dye & Durham’s (DND) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 86.21% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.90.

DND stock traded down C$1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.87. 1,131,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

