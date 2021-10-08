Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $183,907.72

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $183,907.72 and approximately $133,966.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00551552 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.79 or 0.01126649 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

