Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $183,907.72 and $133,966.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00551552 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.79 or 0.01126649 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

