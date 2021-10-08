Dynamite Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $183,340.44 and $133,443.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

