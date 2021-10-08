Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.62. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 455,143 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DYNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

