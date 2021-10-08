Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

