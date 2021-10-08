e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $128.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00325920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000099 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,224 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,962 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.